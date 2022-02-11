PSL 2022: Mohammad Hasnain opens up after being ruled out of tournament

Pakistan right-armed fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain. — Twitter

Pakistan right-armed fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, who was banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after his bowling action was found to be illegal by Cricket Australia, said that he feels "sad" over the ban but aims to make a strong comeback.

"I am leaving the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and my team Quetta Gladiators, which is a hard thing for me," he said in a video message recorded by the franchise.

He added: "I will come back after improving all my weaknesses. You'll hopefully see a changed and a better version of Hasnain."

"From playing street cricket to becoming youngest bowler to take the T20I hat-trick, speedster recalls dreamy [and] challenging moments," Quetta Gladiators official Twitter handle captioned the video.

Hasnain's bowling action was found to be illegal by Cricket Australia during the Big Bash League (BBL) while playing for Sydney Thunders.



His bowling was reported by umpire Gerard Abood after his BBL debut with the Sydney Thunders on January 2.

Following the announcement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed a bowling consultant who will help Hasnain amend his bowling action at the National High-Performance Centre Lahore.

Acknowledging his sportsman spirit, former cricketer Ahmed Shahzad wrote on Twitter: "Keep the #NeverGiveUp spirit high and I’m sure you’ll bounce back stronger and faster."



