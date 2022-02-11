PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 11

— Online/File

LAHORE: The action-packed entertainment of Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition has resumed in Lahore.

One match is scheduled today at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Defending champions Multan Sultans will take on in-form Lahore Qalandars.

The Sultans are currently at the top of the points table, while the Qalandars are at the third spot, as they seek a new start after a not so good Karachi leg.

The match will start at 7:30pm.