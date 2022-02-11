Geo.tv

LQ vs MS: Formidable Qalandars seek to break Multan Sultans' unbeaten streak today

The match will take place under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 7:30pm. — Geo.tv
Lahore Qalandars will aim to break the undefeated run of Multan Sultans today when they take on the defending champions in Match 17 of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on their home ground.

The two sides are facing each other for the second time in the PSL 2022. The Sultans had emerged victorious when they first clashed in Karachi.

Mohammad Rizwan and Co have beaten all the other teams — Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United — in the ongoing tournament and have become the first team to qualify for the play-offs.

In the last fixture, Qalandars handed a mammoth 207-run target to undefeated Multan Sultans.

Khushdil Shah's last-over heroics steered the Sultans to a nail-biting victory as he smashed four boundaries — three fours and one six — against Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Qalandars.

The Sultan's needed 16 from six to win against the Qalandars and reach the 207-run target. And that's when Khushdil charged and punished pacer Haris Rauf.

The groundwork had already been laid by skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood as they smashed unbeaten half-centuries.

Read more: Sultans win last-over thriller courtesy Khushdil Shah heroics

Rizwan played a captain's knock as he scored 69 off 42 balls, while Khushdil, who played sensationally with the ball, grabbed his side the opening wicket and also took a total of two crucial scalps — Abdullah Shafiq, and Mohammad Hafeez — after they won the toss and put Lahore to bat.

The Qalandar’s bowlers could not perform up to the mark in the early over; however, they picked up pace in the last five overtaking back-to-back wickets. 

Defending champions Multan Sultans were playing their seventh fixture today and are leading the points table with 12 points.

According to sources, Multan Sultans David Willey’s participation in today’s match is doubtful. The foreign player wasn’t a part of the playing XI on Thursday in the clash against Peshawar Zalmi. Per reports, Willey is suffering from stomach issues.

The franchise spokesperson confirmed that Willey is feeling unwell.

Read more: Multan Sultans register sixth straight win after thumping Peshawar Zalmi

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars have played five matches and won three. They have six points on the table.

The match will take place under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 7:30pm.

Possible playing XIs:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 6 12
Islamabad United Islamabad United 5 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 5 6
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 4
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 6 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 0

