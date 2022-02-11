Geo.tv

SDSports desk

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans become the first team to qualify for play-offs

SDSports desk

Time Friday Feb 11, 2022

— PCB/File
— PCB/File

Defending champions Multan Sultans have become the first team to qualify for the play-offs in the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Mohammad Rizwan and Co have beaten all the other teams — Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United — in the ongoing tournament.

Read more: Multan Sultans maintain top position on PSL 2022 points table

The defending champions kicked off their PSL 7 campaign from where they left last season; six wins out of six for Multan Sultans, and till now they are the only team to have defended successfully. They are comfortably sitting at the top of the table with 12 points.

PSL 2022 points table after 16 matches.
PSL 2022 points table after 16 matches.

With a net run rate of 1.14 on the board, they have become the first team to qualify for the play-offs.

The play-offs will kick off on February 24 in Lahore.

Sultans were the first team this season to have won matches despite losing the toss and being put in to bat first.

Read more: Multan Sultans register sixth straight win after thumping Peshawar Zalmi

They have an in-form batting line-up; from anchormen to power-hitters, all bases are covered. Meanwhile, they have some remarkable bowlers who give the opponents a tough time.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 6 12
Islamabad United Islamabad United 5 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 5 6
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 4
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 6 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 0

