PSL 2022: Erin Holland, Mike Haysman in awe of Lahore’s truck art-inspired commentary box

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland. — Twitter/@erinvholland

The truck art-inspired commentary box at the Gaddafi Stadium became an instant hit among the foreigners as they found it "fun" commentating from the "prettiest" commentary box established for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Lahore.

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland and commentator Mike Haysman took to Twitter and shared their excitement on the matter.

In her latest social media post, the star presenter can be seen rocking an emerald green outfit posing with the commentary box at the Gaddafi Stadium.

“Welcome to #Lahore... [and] the prettiest commentary box I ever did see!” she captioned the pictures.

'This was fun!'

For Mike Haysman, it was "fun" doing commentary from inside the truck.

"In Pakistan, truck painting is considered an art form. In Karachi alone, 50,000 people are employed in workshops dedicated to the craft. Truck drivers spend big to ensure their truck is better than the rest!" he tweeted along with a picture of the commentary box.

