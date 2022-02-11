Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Head-to-head

Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan (L) and his Lahore Qalandars counterpart Shaheen Shah Afridi.— Twitter/File

LAHORE: The unbeaten Multan Sultans are going to take on Lahore Qalandars in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition today.

Defending champions Sultans seem to be confident ahead of the clash as they aim to hold their first position on the points table.

Qalandars lost the match last time when the two teams faced each other in Karachi and the Shaheen Afridi-led side will seek to break Sultans' unbeaten run today.

So far, 10 matches have been played between the two sides, with Sultans pocketing victories in six matches and Qalandars emerging victorious in four outings.



Rizwan-led Multan Sultans will lock horns with Lahore Qalandars today at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, at 7:30pm.