PSL 2022: Who are Fakhar Zaman's close friends?

Lahore Qalandars Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shaheen Afridi. — Photo by author

A picture of four cricketers has been circulating on social media, where the Lahore Qalandars players Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi can be seen posing at an airport.

Geo News reached out to Qalandars' star batter Fakhar Zaman who disclosed that these three — Haris, Rashid and Shaheen — are his "close friends."

Fakhar said he enjoys spending time with them.

He said: "We don't talk about anything special, we just spend time together, gossiping."

Speaking about the Lahore leg matches of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition, the batter said that all the players of Lahore Qalandars are excited about the second phase of the tournament.

"The fans from Lahore support us enthusiastically and we will try our best to perform well in front of them," he said, hoping that Qalandars will win the tournament this time.



Recalling the action-packed Karachi-leg matches, Fakhar said that they went very well for him, adding he will look to continue to play well as an opener, as it will help his team achieve the goal.

He believes if a batter from the top-order manages to play well in the first 10-12 overs, then the team position gets better.

However, the aggressive left-hander is worried about the dew factor which would play a crucial part.