PSL 2022: Who are Fakhar Zaman's close friends?

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Friday Feb 11 2022
By
Sohail Imran

PSL 2022: Who are Fakhar Zaman's close friends?

By
Sohail Imran

Time Friday Feb 11, 2022

Lahore Qalandars Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shaheen Afridi. — Photo by author
Lahore Qalandars Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shaheen Afridi. — Photo by author

A picture of four cricketers has been circulating on social media, where the Lahore Qalandars players Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi can be seen posing at an airport.

Geo News reached out to Qalandars' star batter Fakhar Zaman who disclosed that these three — Haris, Rashid and Shaheen — are his "close friends."

Fakhar said he enjoys spending time with them. 

He said: "We don't talk about anything special, we just spend time together, gossiping."

Speaking about the Lahore leg matches of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition, the batter said that all the players of Lahore Qalandars are excited about the second phase of the tournament. 

"The fans from Lahore support us enthusiastically and we will try our best to perform well in front of them," he said, hoping that Qalandars will win the tournament this time.

Recalling the action-packed Karachi-leg matches, Fakhar said that they went very well for him, adding he will look to continue to play well as an opener, as it will help his team achieve the goal.

He believes if a batter from the top-order manages to play well in the first 10-12 overs, then the team position gets better.

However, the aggressive left-hander is worried about the dew factor which would play a crucial part.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 6 12
Islamabad United Islamabad United 5 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 5 6
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 4
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 6 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 0

