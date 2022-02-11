PSL 2022: Big blow to Quetta Gladiators as Mohammad Nawaz ruled out of tournament

Quetta Gladiators Mohammad Nawaz. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators suffered a huge blow as Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to an injury.

According to reports, Nawaz has suffered a navicular bone nondisplaced fracture.

Quetta Gladiators management confirmed Nawaz's exit, saying the franchise will announce his replacement soon.

Nawaz's exit will come as a huge blow to the Gladiators' team who are currently sitting on the fourth spot of the PSL 2022 points table with four points in five matches.



Ever since the first PSL edition in 2016, Nawaz has been an instrumental part in Gladiators' success both with the bat and ball, as well as with some great fielding as well.