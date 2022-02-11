PSL 2022: Live score Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, ball by ball updates

Lahore Qalandars will lock horns with the unbeaten Multan Sultans in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

It should be noted that this is for the second time that the two sides are facing each other in this year's PSL, with Sultans toppling Qalandars when they first met in Karachi.

Play and Win Cash Prizes: Become Geo Super's superfan by predicting PSL winners

The match will start at 7:30pm.

Possible playing XIs:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Live score of the at match will be available below the line: