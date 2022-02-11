PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators replace Mohammad Nawaz with Hassan Khan

Hassan Khan (left) and Mohammad Nawaz. — YouTube/Twitter/File

LAHORE: The Quetta Gladiators have replaced left-arm orthodox spinner, Mohammad Nawaz, with Hassan Khan, a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Friday.

The Gladiators suffered a huge blow earlier today after Nawaz was ruled out of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to an injury.

Nawaz has suffered a navicular bone nondisplaced fracture.

Nawaz's exit is a huge setback to the Gladiators' team, who are currently sitting on the fourth spot of the PSL 2022 points table with four points in five matches.

Ever since the first PSL edition in 2016, Nawaz has been an instrumental part in Gladiators success both with the bat and ball, as well as with some great fielding as well.