PSL 2022: Mohammad Nawaz’s injury leaves Sarfaraz Ahmed disheartened

Photo —Twitter

Mohammad Nawaz's injury is another big setback for Quetta Gladiators.

Earlier, Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action was declared illegal by Cricket Australia.

Sarfaraz-led side is still struggling to get into the play-offs.

Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz’s injury left team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed disheartened as he expressed his sadness on Twitter.



On Friday, Gladiators suffered a huge blow as Mohammad Nawaz was ruled out of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition due to an injury.

Mohammad Nawaz's injury was another big setback as earlier pacer Mohammad Husnain was banned.

Gladiators are yet to play some crucial PSL matches as Sarfaraz-led side is still struggling to get into the play-offs.



However, like other teammates, Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed is not happy as he expressed his sadness on Twitter over Nawaz’s injury.



Sarfaraz responded to a tweet by Mohammad Nawaz, in which he has shown disappointment due to his injury and supported his team.

“Don’t go [Na jaa yar] get well soon,” Sarfaraz wrote.

According to reports, Nawaz has suffered a navicular bone nondisplaced fracture.



Ever since the first PSL edition in 2016, Nawaz has been an instrumental part in Gladiators' success both with the bat and ball, as well as with some great fielding as well.