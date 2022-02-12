PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 12

Geo.tv

LAHORE: The second leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has started at Gaddafi Stadium with the permission of a large number of spectators which will be increased to 100% capacity from next week.

Two-time PSL champions Islamabad United will take on 2019-champions Quetta Gladiators today at 7:30pm in match no 18 of PSL seventh edition.

Only one match is scheduled today.

Read more: Multan Sultans still on top despite facing defeat from Lahore Qalandars

United stand at the third position on the PSL points table with six points as they have won three of the five games they have played so far.

Meanwhile, Gladiators are in fourth place on the points table with four points as they have won two of the five games played in the ongoing seventh edition of the PSL.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 7 12
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 6 8
Islamabad United Islamabad United 5 6
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 4
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 6 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 0

