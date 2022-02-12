QG vs IU: Gladiators suffer huge blow ahead of today's clash against United

— Geo.tv

Two-time champions Islamabad United will take on 2019-champions Quetta Gladiators in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition at the Gaddafi Stadium today.

Clinical Islamabad have won three of their last five games and are placed at the third spot on the points table. They got the better of Quetta Gladiators in their last meeting this season.

After suffering the setback against United in their last fixture, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators will be aiming to recover themselves in this match.

However, Gladiators suffered a major blow when Mohammad Nawaz was ruled out of the tournament following an injury.

In the last fixture, Islamabad United secured a 43-run victory against Gladiators as the Shadab Khan-led side performed exceptionally on all fronts at the National Stadium.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side was all out in the 20th over and managed to reach only 186, with only Ahsan Ali being able to score 50 and Mohammad Nawaz 47 while chasing a massive target of 230.



Gladiators should win today to brighten their chances for the play-offs stage.

Both United and Gladiators are playing their sixth fixture today with the former being currently placed at the third spot at the points table with six points.

Meanwhile, Quetta with four points are placed in the fifth spot.

The match will take place under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 7:30pm.