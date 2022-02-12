PSL 2022: Erin Holland stuns in desi outfit previously worn by Kate Middleton

Cricket presenter Erin Holland at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. — Instagram

Ever since Erin Holland came to Pakistan to participate in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) she's been impressing everyone with her stunning looks and fashion sense.

Apart from her amazing western outfits, Erin has fully embraced her inner desi girl. Throughout her stint in the league, the host has frequently worn traditional Pakistani attires and has nailed it to absolute perfection.

Last night, during Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars clash, the star presenter was seen stunning one of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's most memorable outfits from her Pakistan trip, an embroidered black and white tunic.

The star presenter has often given credit to Zainab Abbas for styling her immaculately and the same happened yesterday.



“Just dress me all day every day @zabbasofficial,” Erin wrote on Instagram, sharing her pictures from Friday’s clash between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars.







