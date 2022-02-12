Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United: Head-to-head

Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (L) and his Islamabad United counterpart Shadab Khan. — PCB

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators will be aiming for the third spot on the points table in their second clash against Islamabad United in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), to be played today (February 12, 2022) at 7:30pm at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

After suffering a setback against United in their last fixture, Gladiators will be aiming to make amends in this match.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Gladiators have suffered a major blow after Mohammad Nawaz was ruled out of the tournament following an injury. However, they will take heart at Jason Roy's return to the team, who hit a blistering century in their last match against Lahore Qalandars.

Meanwhile, two-time champions Islamabad United seem to be confident ahead of the clash as they aim to strengthen their position on the points table, where they are currently standing at third position with six points.



So far, 14 matches have been played between the two sides, with Quetta Gladiators taking victory in seven matches and Islamabad United emerging victorious in seven.

Possible playing XI:

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Sarfraz Ahmed (c) (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Ali Imran, Shahid Afridi, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar/Sohail Tanvir

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood