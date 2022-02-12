PSL 2022: Shaheen Shah Afridi calls Mohammad Rizwan his role model

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Saturday Feb 12 2022
By
Web Desk

PSL 2022: Shaheen Shah Afridi calls Mohammad Rizwan his role model

By
Web Desk

Time Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Pakistani pacer and Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter
Pakistani pacer and Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter

  • Shaheen says Rizwan sets a benchmark for everyone.
  • "I have my utmost respect and admiration for this man.” 
  • His comments come after Qalandars vs Sultans clash.

Pakistani pacer and Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has termed Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan a role model.

The comment came a day after a video from the match of Qalandars vs Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore went viral. In the video, Shaheen and Rizwan could be seen exchanging gestures.

During yesterday's clash, the fans witnessed a heart-warming moment featuring Rizwan and Shaheen.

Read more: Lahore Qalandars break Multan Sultans winning streak

Shaheen bowled a quick delivery, which Rizwan drove straight to Shaheen.

Shaheen faked picking up the ball and throwing it straight to Rizwan, and on the other side of the pitch, Rizwan, with a big smile on his face, pretended to hug Shaheen and opened his arms.

Both players stared at each other and smiled.

"I have my utmost respect and admiration for this man. It's always a pleasure to share the field with him, be as teammates or as opposition," Shaheen tweeted.

"Always very competitive yet so humble and friendly, he's set the benchmark for everyone. A proper role model," he added.

Lahore Qalandars on Friday finally broke the unbeaten streak of the Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition, as they bowled out their opponent at the Gaddafi Stadium.

After being invited to bat, in-form Lahore Qalandars handed a 183-run target to unbeaten Multan Sultans, but the Mohammad Rizwan-led side could not live up to the situation as they were defeated by 52 runs.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

PSL 2022: Live Score Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, ball by ball updates

PSL 2022: Live Score Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, ball by ball updates
Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United: Head-to-head

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United: Head-to-head
PSL 2022: Mohammad Nawaz’s injury leaves Sarfaraz Ahmed disheartened

PSL 2022: Mohammad Nawaz’s injury leaves Sarfaraz Ahmed disheartened
QG vs IU: Gladiators suffer huge blow ahead of today's clash against United

QG vs IU: Gladiators suffer huge blow ahead of today's clash against United
PSL 2022: Erin Holland stuns in desi outfit previously worn by Kate Middleton

PSL 2022: Erin Holland stuns in desi outfit previously worn by Kate Middleton
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 7 12
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 6 8
Islamabad United Islamabad United 5 6
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 4
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 6 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20