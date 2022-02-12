PSL 2022: Live Score Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, ball by ball updates

Two-time champions Islamabad United will take on 2019-champions Quetta Gladiators in the 18th match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Islamabad have won three of their last five games and are placed at the third spot on the points table. They got the better of Quetta Gladiators in their last meeting this season.

Both United and Gladiators are playing their sixth fixture today with the former being currently placed at the third spot at the points table with six points. Meanwhile, Quetta with four points are placed in the fifth spot.

The match will take place at 7:30pm.