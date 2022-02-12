Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators: Confusion leads to Alex Hales' dismissal

Islamabad United's star batter Alex Hales stands in the middle of the pitch after he was run out against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 12, 2022. — Twitter

LAHORE: Islamabad United's star batter Alex Hales was run out in the 11th over of his team's clash against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The English cricketer played a sensational innings, hitting 62 runs off 38 balls with the help of four fours and an equal number of sixes.

But his dismissal was not the best way to end his inning.

Shahid Afridi bowled a googly on the fourth ball of the 11th over that pitched on the stumps. Hales tried to clip it into the on-side, but he got hit on the pads.

The Gladiators and Afridi made a loud appeal from the bowler, but the umpire refused to give it.

However, Hales had wandered way down the pitch, possibly worried about being given out on-field, and he did not look at the ball.

A shy at the striker's end and Sarfraz was quick to knock the bails off. The umpire then raised his finger to signal that Hales was finally out.