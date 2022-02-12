Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United: Shahid Afridi experiences pain while celebrating dismissal

Quetta Gladiators all-rounder and former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi in pain after dismissing Muhammad Akhlaq during the match against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 12, 2022. — Twitter

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators all-rounder and former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi took two wickets during the match against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium, but he seem to be in pain.

The 41-year-old took his first in the first ball of the 11th over when he dismissed Shadab Khan (12). In the same over's fourth ball although it wasn't his wicket, a dangerous Alex Hales (62) was also run out.

Right when the over was about to end, in the second last ball, Afridi picked up Muhammad Akhlaq's (0) wicket and sent him packing for a duck — roaring back momentum for the Gladiators.

But when Afridi did his signature pose and leans back, his back started paining and it was evident as he applied pressure and bent forward to ease the pain.

Right before the start of this year's PSL, Afridi had told the management that he is suffering from back pain. He then went to get medical treatment and remained in isolation as he had breached the bio-secure bubble.

In the sixth edition of the PSL, when Afridi was playing for the Multan Sultan, he was ruled out in the middle of the tournament after he suffered a back injury during training.

WATCH:



