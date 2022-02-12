Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators: Erin Holland praises Shahid Afridi for amazing over

Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shahid Afridi (left) and Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland. — PCB/Twitter

LAHORE: Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland had lavished praise on Shahid Afridi after his quick wickets helped Quetta Gladiators roar back against Islamabad United in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition.

Afridi, turned the tables after a disappointing start in this year's PSL, by picking up two wickets at the cost of 27 runs in four overs.

Afridi was right on the money with the ball as he picked the key scalp of big-hitting Shadab Khan and also dismissed Mohammad Akhalq on the first ball. He has registered brilliant figures of 2-27 in four overs against the power-packed United batting line-up.

In the same over, when he took these wickets, although it wasn't his wicket, a dangerous Alex Hales (62) was also run out by Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The 41-year-old's over brought United from 100/1 from the previous over to 102/4 when his over ended.

Holland noted that Afridi changed the game in a matter of balls.

"BOOM BOOM! Changing the tide of this game in a matter of balls!!" she said.