Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators: Erin Holland praises Shahid Afridi for amazing over

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Saturday Feb 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators: Erin Holland praises Shahid Afridi for amazing over

By
Web Desk

Time Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shahid Afridi (left) and Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland. — PCB/Twitter
Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shahid Afridi (left) and Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland. — PCB/Twitter

LAHORE: Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland had lavished praise on Shahid Afridi after his quick wickets helped Quetta Gladiators roar back against Islamabad United in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition.

Afridi, turned the tables after a disappointing start in this year's PSL, by picking up two wickets at the cost of 27 runs in four overs.

Afridi was right on the money with the ball as he picked the key scalp of big-hitting Shadab Khan and also dismissed Mohammad Akhalq on the first ball. He has registered brilliant figures of 2-27 in four overs against the power-packed United batting line-up.

In the same over, when he took these wickets, although it wasn't his wicket, a dangerous Alex Hales (62) was also run out by Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The 41-year-old's over brought United from 100/1 from the previous over to 102/4 when his over ended.

Holland noted that Afridi changed the game in a matter of balls.

"BOOM BOOM! Changing the tide of this game in a matter of balls!!" she said.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United in nail-biting fixture

Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United in nail-biting fixture
Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United: Shahid Afridi experiences pain while celebrating dismissal

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United: Shahid Afridi experiences pain while celebrating dismissal
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators: Confusion leads to Alex Hales' dismissal

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators: Confusion leads to Alex Hales' dismissal
PSL 2022: Shaheen Shah Afridi calls Mohammad Rizwan his role model

PSL 2022: Shaheen Shah Afridi calls Mohammad Rizwan his role model
Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United: Head-to-head

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United: Head-to-head
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 7 12
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 6 8
Islamabad United Islamabad United 5 6
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 4
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 6 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20