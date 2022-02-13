PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today

Geo.tv

LAHORE: Home team Lahore Qalandars will be aiming to get one step closer to the Pakistan Super League 7 (PSL) playoffs when it will take on former champions Quetta Gladiators in match 20 of the tournament at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium today (Sunday) evening.

Qalandars have 8 points from 6 games while Quetta have 6 points from 6 games.

Both sides will enter the match with the following big wins in their previous encounters. Lahore Qalandars had defeated Multan Sultans on Friday while Quetta had defeated Islamabad United.

Qalandars’ captain Shaheen Shah Afridi will be hoping for another good start by Fakhar Zaman who has so far scored 416 runs in 6 innings, smashing one century in 4 half-centuries. His lowest individual score in the tournament is 38 – the only outing in which he couldn’t score a half-century.

Along with Shafiq, Abdullah Shafiq and Kamran Ghulam have also scored some decent runs in the tournament so far which should give Afridi confidence on the batting line that also has the services of experienced Mohammad Hafeez and England’s Phil Salt and Harry Brook.

The bowling lineup of Lahore Qalandars, although failed to defend 200+ total twice, is world-class with the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Rashid Khan in it. The young Zaman Khan has also been impressive.

On the other hand, Gladiators will hope for more fireworks by Jason Roy who had scored a match-winning 116 when both the sides had met in Karachi that helped Quetta comfortably chase the target of 205.

Sarfaraz has also returned to form with his match-winning knock against Islamabad on Saturday night.

However, Sarfaraz will expect some hard work from his bowlers in this match at Lahore’s home ground. Gladiators bowlers have conceded 190+ in four out of six outings.

Both the sides have met each other 13 times in PSL with Quetta leading 7-6. Qalandars will surely aim to level the score on Sunday.

Squads:

Quetta Gladiators: James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Hassan Khan, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, James Faulkner, Umar Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Ben Duckett, Khurram Shehzad, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Muhammad Ashar Qureshi, Noor Ahmad, Ahsan Ali, Luke Wood, Ghulam Mudassar, Dan Lawrence and Will Smeed.

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Daniyal, Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Dean Foxcroft, Zaman Khan, Maaz Khan, Samit Patel, Syed Faridoun, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Akif Javed.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 7 12
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 6 8
Islamabad United Islamabad United 6 6
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 6 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 6 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 0

