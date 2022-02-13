PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, ball by ball updates

Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam (L) and Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz (R). Photo: PCB/File

LAHORE: Former champions Karachi Kings will lock horns with ex-champions Peshawar Zalmi in match 19 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.

Both sides have faced each other 16 times with Karachi winning only 5 of the games, while Peshawar won on 11 occasions. The match will begin at 2:30 pm (Pakistan Standard Time).

The Kings have lost all five matches in the first leg of the tournament played in Karachi. Peshawar won 2 of the 5 matches it played at National Stadium with one victory coming against Karachi Kings.

Zalmi, on the other hand, didn’t get enough chances to cheer in the Karachi leg of the tournament and they’re just one place above the 6th placed Karachi Kings on the points table.

With both sides looking to do something for survival in the tournament and keep the campaign going, one can expect them to go all-in on Sunday afternoon.

A defeat would further dent Karachi Kings’ chances to stay among the contenders in the tournament, while Peshawar, having four points from five matches, isn’t looking in a comfortable position either. However, Wahab Riaz has got less to worry about than Babar who was named Kings’ captain right before this season.

Karachi Kings will need Sharjeel Khan to score some runs and take some pressure off Babar if they want to go well in the remainders of the tournament.

If batting doesn’t let down Karachi Kings as it did in the first leg of the tournament, then Babar can depend on his bowlers to defend a total that is beyond 180 in Gaddafi stadium.

Zalmi will try to exploit fragility in Kings batting if their top order fails to provide a good start, especially in the power play overs.

Playing XI:

Peshawar Zalmi possible XI: Kamran Akmal (wk), Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz (c), Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad

Karachi Kings possible XI: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Ian Cockbain, Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Taha, Umaid Asif, Usman Shinwari

Live updates of the match will be available below the line.