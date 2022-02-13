Shahid Afridi withdraws from PSL after Gladiators' win against IU

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Live

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Sunday Feb 13 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Shahid Afridi withdraws from PSL after Gladiators' win against IU

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Sunday Feb 13, 2022

Shahid Afridi. Photo: Twitter/ @ESPNcricinfo
Shahid Afridi. Photo: Twitter/ @ESPNcricinfo

  • Shahid Afridi says his "body is in serious pain" due to an old injury which is not allowing him to play.
  • Says he wanted to play further in PSL it to end on a good note.
  • Shaheen Shah wishes Afridi a speedy recovery.

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League's (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators suffered on Sunday a huge blow when the veteran all-rounder and former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi announced to withdraw from the league midway.

Afridi’s announcement came hours after the Gladiators' win against Islamabad United.

In a video message released after the match, the Pakistani sixer king said that his body isn’t allowing him to continue playing.

“An old injury has made it difficult and the pain it is causing has become unbearable that I can’t endure it anymore,” Afridi said.

He said that he wanted to play further in the PSL for his fans and wanted it to end on a good note.

The former cricketer also offered his apology to the Quetta Gladiators' chairman Nadeem Umar and his fans for taking his leave in the middle of the tournament.

Speaking about the injury, Afridi said that he has been carrying it for over 15 years and now it has started troubling him.

“My entire body was aching right from the first game [in PSL 7] and last night it became excruciating,” Afridi told Geo News after his announcement.

“I know it’s a difficult decision but health comes first,” he added.

Afridi further stated that he will start his rehabilitation immediately and prepare to return back to the field for Kashmir Premier League.

Shaheen Shah wishes Afridi speedy recovery

Meanwhile, Pakistan pacer and Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah , who is going to be Afridi's son-in-law reacted to the news in a tweet.

Shaheen told Afridi that he is the pride of Pakistan and his "presence will be missed in the PSL". He also wished Afridi a speedy recovery.

"Your presence will be missed in the PSL Lala @SAfridiOfficial. You are the Pride of Pakistan for a reason. Get well soon," he wrote.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today

PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today
PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, ball by ball updates

PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, ball by ball updates
PSL 2022: Gladiators' skipper Sarfaraz lauds Umar Akmal’s brilliant performance

PSL 2022: Gladiators' skipper Sarfaraz lauds Umar Akmal’s brilliant performance
PSL 2022: Karachi Kings look to end drought as they face struggling Peshawar Zalmi today

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings look to end drought as they face struggling Peshawar Zalmi today
Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United in nail-biting fixture

Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United in nail-biting fixture
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 7 12
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 6 8
Islamabad United Islamabad United 6 6
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 6 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 6 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20