'Shaheen, absolute love': Rizwan shares endearing message for Qalandars skipper

Mohammad Rizwan opens his arms to hug Shaheen Shah Afridi. Screengrab from a viral video

Multan Sultans' skipper Mohammad Rizwan has shared an endearing message for his Lahore Qalandars' counterpart Shaheen Shah Afridi, in reaction to a tweet recently posted by the latter.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Rizwan called Shaheen his brother to express his love and fondness for the star cricketer.

He said that he enjoys playing against the "world's best bowler" and prayed for years of success for Shaheen.

"You, Shaheen Shah Afridi, are absolute love my brother. Playing against the best bowler in the world is always fun. May you continue to shine for Pakistan for years, Ameen," Rizwan wrote.



The award-winning wicket-keeper batter, Rizwan, retweeted Shaheen's tweet that he posted after an adorable video of the cricketers exchanging gestures had gone viral.

In the video, the Sultans' skipper can be seen gesturing to hug Shaheen after he tried to run out the former in a recent match in the ongoing season of the PSL.

The heart-warming moment occurred as Shaheen bowled a quick delivery, which Rizwan drove straight to Shaheen.



Shaheen tried picking up the ball and throwing it straight to Rizwan but failed to grab the ball so he faked doing so, while Rizwan, on the other side of the pitch, with a big smile on his face and open arms, pretended to hug Shaheen. This followed a cute exchange of smiles between the two.

Shaheen shared the viral video in a tweet to express his "respect and admiration" for Rizwan.

"I have my utmost respect and admiration for this man. It's always a pleasure to share the field with him, be as teammates or as opposition. Always very competitive yet so humble and friendly, he's set the benchmark for everyone. A proper role model," Shaheen wrote.

