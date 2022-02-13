'Shaheen, absolute love': Rizwan shares endearing message for Qalandars skipper

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Live

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Sunday Feb 13 2022
By
Sports Desk

'Shaheen, absolute love': Rizwan shares endearing message for Qalandars skipper

By
Sports Desk

Time Sunday Feb 13, 2022

Mohammad Rizwan opens his arms to hug Shaheen Shah Afridi. Screengrab from a viral video
Mohammad Rizwan opens his arms to hug Shaheen Shah Afridi. Screengrab from a viral video

Multan Sultans' skipper Mohammad Rizwan has shared an endearing message for his Lahore Qalandars' counterpart Shaheen Shah Afridi, in reaction to a tweet recently posted by the latter.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Rizwan called Shaheen his brother to express his love and fondness for the star cricketer. 

He said that he enjoys playing against the "world's best bowler" and prayed for years of success for Shaheen.

"You, Shaheen Shah Afridi, are absolute love my brother. Playing against the best bowler in the world is always fun. May you continue to shine for Pakistan for years, Ameen," Rizwan wrote.

The award-winning wicket-keeper batter, Rizwan, retweeted Shaheen's tweet that he posted after an adorable video of the cricketers exchanging gestures had gone viral.

In the video, the Sultans' skipper can be seen gesturing to hug Shaheen after he tried to run out the former in a recent match in the ongoing season of the PSL.

The heart-warming moment occurred as Shaheen bowled a quick delivery, which Rizwan drove straight to Shaheen. 

Shaheen tried picking up the ball and throwing it straight to Rizwan but failed to grab the ball so he faked doing so, while Rizwan, on the other side of the pitch, with a big smile on his face and open arms, pretended to hug Shaheen. This followed a cute exchange of smiles between the two.

Shaheen shared the viral video in a tweet to express his "respect and admiration" for Rizwan.

"I have my utmost respect and admiration for this man. It's always a pleasure to share the field with him, be as teammates or as opposition. Always very competitive yet so humble and friendly, he's set the benchmark for everyone. A proper role model," Shaheen wrote.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

PSL 2022: Erin Holland opens up about her marriage with Ben Cutting

PSL 2022: Erin Holland opens up about her marriage with Ben Cutting
PSL 2022: Mohammad Rizwan tells Mohammad Hasnain to 'stay strong'

PSL 2022: Mohammad Rizwan tells Mohammad Hasnain to 'stay strong'
Shahid Afridi withdraws from PSL after Gladiators' win against IU

Shahid Afridi withdraws from PSL after Gladiators' win against IU
PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today

PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today
PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, ball by ball updates

PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, ball by ball updates
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 7 12
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 6 8
Islamabad United Islamabad United 6 6
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 6 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 6 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20