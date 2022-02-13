PSL 2022: Erin Holland opens up about her marriage with Ben Cutting

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Time Sunday Feb 13 2022
By
Sohail Imran
,
Web Desk

PSL 2022: Erin Holland opens up about her marriage with Ben Cutting

By
Sohail Imran
,
Web Desk

Time Sunday Feb 13, 2022

Former Miss Australia Erin Holland with her husband Ben Cutting. — Instagram
Former Miss Australia Erin Holland with her husband Ben Cutting. — Instagram

  • Holland says her marital life isn't all "glamorous" as people might think.
  • She laments that spending time away from Cutting is not easy for her.
  • TV presenter reveals she is thinking to take some time off.

Former Miss Australia Erin Holland has married cricketer Ben Cutting and her marital life is not all "glamorous" as people might think, the TV presenter has revealed.

The couple tied the knot last year, a time when the coronavirus had forced the entire globe into lockdowns, quarantines, and other restrictions — and sports too had to face stringent curbs.

As a result, Holland, 32, had to spend much of her initial months of marriage away from her spouse due to COVID-19 restrictions, which had forced players into bio-secure and isolation bubbles.

Read more: Erin Holland looks stunning in all black look

"The closest I can get to him is when I am interviewing him or seeing him from afar on the field, which is quite tough. I don't get to see a lot of him anyway," she told this week's issue of Stellar Magazine.

"Two days after our wedding, he left for four-and-a-half months, and I wasn't able to visit as we weren't able to leave the country. It feels a bit never-ending at the moment, the roadblocks to spending quality time together," Holland lamented.

Holland told the publication that being a "WAG" — wife or girlfriend — of a sportsman was not the high-sounding life that it seems.

Read more: Why is Erin Holland proud of Ben Cutting?

"It's really not easy. I have a huge amount of respect for the WAG contingent. There are a lot of misconceptions; it's absolutely not the glamorous lifestyle that people might think it is," Holland said.

Last year, soon after their marriage, Cutting had to leave for the Pakistan Super League to represent Quetta Gladiators, just as Holland was settling into married life.

Read more: Erin Holland praises Shahid Afridi for amazing over

"Obviously getting married and then having your husband leave straight away was a bit of a difficult pill to swallow," she told Daily Mail Australia.

Due to Cutting's PSL commitments, the couple had to postpone their honeymoon, and as the batter came to Pakistan, he left his wife behind in Sydney.

"For me, mental and physical health are very intertwined. If my physical health is right, my mental health is, and if I'm not feeling great mentally, I'm feeling sluggish and not wanting to look after myself physically," she said.

Read more: Erin Holland stuns in desi outfit previously worn by Kate Middleton

Holland has revealed that she is mulling to taking some time off so that she could think about her future.

"I think heading into your early thirties makes you really think about your life and your career and family and all those things [...] I suppose you start to think about when those things will come in your life," she said. 

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 7 12
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 6 8
Islamabad United Islamabad United 6 6
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 6 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 6 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 0

