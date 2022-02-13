PSL 2022: Erin Holland opens up about her marriage with Ben Cutting

Former Miss Australia Erin Holland with her husband Ben Cutting. — Instagram

Holland says her marital life isn't all "glamorous" as people might think.

She laments that spending time away from Cutting is not easy for her.

TV presenter reveals she is thinking to take some time off.

Former Miss Australia Erin Holland has married cricketer Ben Cutting and her marital life is not all "glamorous" as people might think, the TV presenter has revealed.

The couple tied the knot last year, a time when the coronavirus had forced the entire globe into lockdowns, quarantines, and other restrictions — and sports too had to face stringent curbs.

As a result, Holland, 32, had to spend much of her initial months of marriage away from her spouse due to COVID-19 restrictions, which had forced players into bio-secure and isolation bubbles.

"The closest I can get to him is when I am interviewing him or seeing him from afar on the field, which is quite tough. I don't get to see a lot of him anyway," she told this week's issue of Stellar Magazine.

"Two days after our wedding, he left for four-and-a-half months, and I wasn't able to visit as we weren't able to leave the country. It feels a bit never-ending at the moment, the roadblocks to spending quality time together," Holland lamented.

Holland told the publication that being a "WAG" — wife or girlfriend — of a sportsman was not the high-sounding life that it seems.



"It's really not easy. I have a huge amount of respect for the WAG contingent. There are a lot of misconceptions; it's absolutely not the glamorous lifestyle that people might think it is," Holland said.

Last year, soon after their marriage, Cutting had to leave for the Pakistan Super League to represent Quetta Gladiators, just as Holland was settling into married life.



"Obviously getting married and then having your husband leave straight away was a bit of a difficult pill to swallow," she told Daily Mail Australia.

Due to Cutting's PSL commitments, the couple had to postpone their honeymoon, and as the batter came to Pakistan, he left his wife behind in Sydney.

"For me, mental and physical health are very intertwined. If my physical health is right, my mental health is, and if I'm not feeling great mentally, I'm feeling sluggish and not wanting to look after myself physically," she said.



Holland has revealed that she is mulling to taking some time off so that she could think about her future.

"I think heading into your early thirties makes you really think about your life and your career and family and all those things [...] I suppose you start to think about when those things will come in your life," she said.

