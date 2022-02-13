Shoaib Akhtar responds to Shahid Afridi's withdrawal from PSL

Shoaib Akhtar (left) and Shahid Afridi. -- Twitter/File

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators suffered a huge blow Sunday after veteran all-rounder and former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi announced to withdraw from the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh-edition midway.

Former pacer and the man holding the world's fastest ball record, Shoaib Akhtar, reacted positively to the development. He advised the 41-year-old to take some rest.

"Rest, lala (Afridi's nickname). Is umar main yeh ishq nahi asaan (this love is not easy at this age)," Akhtar said in a tweet.

Afridi’s announcement came hours after the Gladiators' win against Islamabad United.

In a video message released after the match, the Pakistani sixer king said that his body isn’t allowing him to continue playing.

“An old injury has made it difficult and the pain it is causing has become unbearable that I can’t endure it anymore,” Afridi said.

He said that he wanted to play further in the PSL for his fans and wanted it to end on a good note.

The former cricketer also offered his apology to the Quetta Gladiators' chairman Nadeem Umar and his fans for taking his leave in the middle of the tournament.

Speaking about the injury, Afridi said that he has been carrying it for over 15 years and now it has started troubling him.

“My entire body was aching right from the first game [in PSL 7] and last night it became excruciating,” Afridi told Geo News after his announcement.

“I know it’s a difficult decision but health comes first,” he added.

Afridi further stated that he will start his rehabilitation immediately and prepare to return back to the field for Kashmir Premier League.