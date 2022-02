PSL 2022: Live Score Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, ball by ball updates

LAHORE: Home team Lahore Qalandars have decided to field first against Quetta Gladiators after winning the toss in match 20 of the tournament at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Qalandars have 8 points from 6 games while Quetta have 6 points from 6 games.

Both sides will enter the match with the following big wins in their previous encounters. Lahore Qalandars had defeated Multan Sultans on Friday while Quetta had defeated Islamabad United.

The match will begin at 7:30pm.

Squads:

Quetta Gladiators: James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Hassan Khan, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, James Faulkner, Umar Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Ben Duckett, Khurram Shehzad, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Muhammad Ashar Qureshi, Noor Ahmad, Ahsan Ali, Luke Wood, Ghulam Mudassar, Dan Lawrence and Will Smeed.

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Daniyal, Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Dean Foxcroft, Zaman Khan, Maaz Khan, Samit Patel, Syed Faridoun, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Akif Javed