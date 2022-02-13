PSL 7: Shoaib Akhtar wonders what’s going on with Karachi Kings

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar. — Twitter

The Karachi Kings suffered their sixth consecutive defeat in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after Peshawar Zalmi outclassed them by 55 runs at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.



After this defeat and despite having a new captain, Babar Azam, who led Pakistan to a T20 World Cup victory against India for the first time in history, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar wondered what was going on with the franchise.

Sixth consecutive defeat and a really harsh tournament for Karachi, he stated in a tweet.

“What’s going on there?” he asked.

The Kings are at the bottom of the points table with no points to their credit as they have failed to win a single match. The Sunday loss against Zalmi is their sixth consecutive defeat in PSL 7.

After being invited to bat first, the Zalmi had set a 194-run target at the loss of six wickets, and they defended with ease as Kings managed to score a mere 138 for the loss of the same wickets in 20 overs.

Chasing a massive 194-run target, the Kings lost their aggressive opener, Sharjeel Khan, for 14 runs with 25 runs on the scoreboard.

Babar with Joe Clarke launched a 55-run second-wicket partnership, but the required-run-rate continued to mount as Clarke was dismissed in 13.2 overs.

Only Babar was the leading run-scorer with 59 runs off 46 balls but he absorbed too many dot balls, while no other batter managed to play a big knock.