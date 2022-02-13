PSL 2022: Where are Karachi Kings going wrong?

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Live

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Sunday Feb 13 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2022: Where are Karachi Kings going wrong?

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Sunday Feb 13, 2022

Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam in action during Karachis match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore , on February 13, 2022. — PCB
Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam in action during Karachi's match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore , on February 13, 2022. — PCB  

LAHORE: The former champion of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Karachi Kings have suffered six consecutive defeats in six games in PSL 7. The Babar Azam-led side has yet to taste a win in the tournament and are now on the verge of being eliminated from the race to play-offs.

A lot is being said about the reasons behind the Kings’ poor show in PSL 7 which started in Karachi on January 27 and now the second phase is being played in Lahore.

When did the problems start?

Problems for Kings started even before the tournament commenced when Mohammad Aamir was unable to regain full fitness and, subsequently, ruled out of the tournament.

They suffered another blow when Mohammad Illyas got injured.

But the other bowlers inducted in the setup did reasonably well, which raises questions on the batting line of Karachi Kings.

With the likes of Babar, Sharjeel Khan, and Joe Clarke in the lineup, one wouldn’t expect such fragility in batting.

The major problem

A major problem with Kings is Sharjeel’s struggle with form and Babar’s reluctance to change the brand of cricket he’s playing which is not doing any favours to the Kings. As a result, the team remains desperate to get a good start.

Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam (left) in action during Karachis match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore , on February 13, 2022. — PCB
Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam (left) in action during Karachi's match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore , on February 13, 2022. — PCB  

The problem at top order has deprived the Kings of the start they would want in their matches; the maximum Kings have scored in power play is 48/0.

In three out of six matches, the Kings’ power-play score was in the 30s which, undoubtedly, puts pressure on following batters to accelerate the scoreboard.

Related items

One example of the Kings’ poor strategy in power-play was the game against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday afternoon in Lahore where they scored 31 runs in the first six overs, chasing a target of 194.

They played 18 dot-balls in the power-play overs where they should’ve displayed some fireworks.

Can Babar Azam be blamed?

It would obviously be unfair to put all the blame on Babar who has 253 runs at an average of 50.60 in 6 innings which looks like a reasonable stat, but when we go into further details, we find that his strike rate is around 120.

He has faced 210 deliveries in the tournament so far and has hit only one six — which may be the problem.

Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam (right) celebrates with Mohammad Nabi during the match against Islamabad United at National Stadium, Karachi, on February 6, 2022. — PCB
Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam (right) celebrates with Mohammad Nabi during the match against Islamabad United at National Stadium, Karachi, on February 6, 2022. — PCB  

Being a captain, Babar should take some responsibility — not blame — on his shoulders and change the brand of cricket he’s playing because the others around him aren’t able to perform the way they should’ve been.

The current approach may have been helpful for him in T20Is where he has the likes of Muhammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman around him, but in Kings — he is not getting such support.

In PSL, the time for him to become his own support system has come.

It is still not too late for Karachi Kings. Though many if and buts are on their way, they’re still in contention to keep hopes of Karachiites’ alive. Kings need to change their approach.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: Watch Shaheen Afridi's sensational first over

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: Watch Shaheen Afridi's sensational first over

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: Twitter all praise after Shaheen's side dominates powerplay

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: Twitter all praise after Shaheen's side dominates powerplay
Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: Shaheen Afridi's sensational first over leaves cricket fans gushing

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: Shaheen Afridi's sensational first over leaves cricket fans gushing
PSL 7: Shoaib Akhtar wonders what’s going on with Karachi Kings

PSL 7: Shoaib Akhtar wonders what’s going on with Karachi Kings
Shoaib Akhtar responds to Shahid Afridi's withdrawal from PSL

Shoaib Akhtar responds to Shahid Afridi's withdrawal from PSL
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 7 12
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 6 8
Islamabad United Islamabad United 6 6
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 6 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 7 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 6 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20