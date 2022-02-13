Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: Twitter all praise after Shaheen's side dominates powerplay

Lahore Qalandars squad celebrating — PCB

LAHORE: The Lahore Qalandars dominated the powerplay during their match against the Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, as they punished the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side.

The Gladiators managed to score 39 for the loss of four wickets in six overs, which is not a good score for a T20 match, as the pressure on the batters that follow will mount substantially.

Shaheen, after winning the toss, put Quetta to bat. And the decision has turned out to be a good one as Qalandars has put the opposition on the back foot right from the word go.

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi lit the Gaddafi Stadium with a scintillating first over as he took two wickets — Jason Roy and James Vince — and gave away just one run.

In the fourth over, Sarfaraz Ahmed was run out when he had just scored 12 runs. In the fifth over, Rashid Khan bowled out Ahsan Ali for a mere eight runs — placing the Gladiators in peril.

Here's what Twitter has to say:



