Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: Shaheen Afridi's sensational first over leaves cricket fans gushing

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled a brilliant first over in which he removed dangerous Quetta Gladiators' batters Jason Roy and James Vince as he took two wickets and gave away just one run in the ongoing 19th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 in Lahore.

Shaheen, after winning the toss, put Quetta to bat —a decision that turned out to be fruitful as Qalandars put the opposition on the back foot right from the word go.

And to set this all up, it was Shaheen who showed his true class and skill as he removed the in-form and dangerous Jason Roy on the second delivery for zero.

He also picked the wicket on the next ball by clean bowling James Vince with a brilliant late swinging delivery.

His three reaming deliveries were also right on the money as the eventful first over ended with Quetta being under pressure.

