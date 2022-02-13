Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: Watch Shaheen Afridi's sensational first over

— PCB

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi lit Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday after he bowled a scintillating first over against the Quetta Gladiators in the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.



Shaheen, after winning the toss, put Quetta to bat. And the decision has turned out to be a good one as Qalandars has put the opposition on the back foot right from the word go.

And to set this all up, it was Shaheen who showed his true class and skill as he removed the in-form and dangerous Jason Roy on the second delivery for zero.

Read more: Twitter all praise after Shaheen's side dominates powerplay

He also picked the wicket on the next ball by clean bowling James Vince with a brilliant late swinging delivery.

His three reaming deliveries were also right on the money as the eventful first over, where he took two wickets and gave away jut one run, ended with Quetta being under pressure.

Ball-by-ball:

0.1 — Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy: No run

0.2 — Shaheen Shah Afridi to Jason Roy: OUT!

0.3 — Shaheen Shah Afridi to James Vince: OUT!

0.4 — Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sarfaraz Ahmed: No run

0.5 — Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sarfaraz Ahmed: 1 run

0.6 — Shaheen Shah Afridi to Ahsan Ali: No run