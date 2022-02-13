PSL 2022: Rashid Khan's family arrives in Lahore to watch Qalandars' spinner in action

Lahore Qalandars' star spinner Rashid Khan's family at the Gaddafi Stadium, on February 13, 2022. — Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars' star spinner Rashid Khan's family has reached Punjab's capital to witness the famous leggie in action against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Three of Rashid's brothers, his cousins, and other relatives arrived at the stadium where they could see Rashid bowling an amazing four-over spell as he took one wicket and gave away only 13 runs.

Read more: Twitter all praise after Shaheen's side dominates powerplay

Afghanistan's star leg-spinner will leave the Qalandars franchise in the middle of this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL). It will come as a blow for the franchise as the young leggie is a renowned, real-match winning bowler in the league circuit across the globe.

Rashid's three brothers at the Gaddafi Stadium, on February 13, 2022. — Lahore Qalandars

In this year's PSL, as well as the other seasons when he played for the team, he has delivered for Qalandars on crucial junctures with some brilliant line and length.