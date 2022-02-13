PSL 2022: Karachi Kings on verge of being eliminated from race to play-offs

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Sunday Feb 13 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings on verge of being eliminated from race to play-offs

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Sunday Feb 13, 2022

— PCB
— PCB

LAHORE: With six defeats in six matches, former champions Karachi Kings are on the verge of being eliminated from the race to play-offs of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

But, it is still not over for them and there’s a slight chance for them to qualify and make it to the top four.

But for that, they’ll have to face tons of ifs and buts and other teams to produce results that can favour their campaign.

Karachi are currently at bottom of the points table with six defeats in six matches while Multan has already confirmed its place in the final four with 12 points from seven games.

Multan Sultans is followed by Lahore Qalandars on the table with 10 points in six games. Islamabad has six points from six games while Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi have played seven games to earn six points each on the table.

Kings' next play is against Islamabad United on Monday evening, which will be followed by a match against Multan Sultans on Wednesday and Lahore Qalandars on Friday before playing its final match against Quetta Gladiators next Sunday.

The first and the foremost thing that the Kings need to do is to win all four matches, and win them by a good margin to not only earn 8 points on the table but also improve its net run-rate (NRR) which is currently  1.420.

But winning all the remainders will also not be enough for Karachi Kings. They’ll want two more teams — Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators — not to pass 8 points on the table. And along with that, the King would also want Zalmi to stay where they’re at the table right now, that is with 6 points.

For that, they’ll want Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars to beat Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans to beat Islamabad United and Multan Sultans to beat Quetta Gladiators.

If all these wishes come true for Kings, then it will tie with Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators on the points table with 8 points each.

So, mathematically, the Kings are still not out and it is still not over. But, only if wishes were horses. For them, Delhi is still far away. And, a lot is to be done.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

PSL 2022 points table: Lahore Qalandars retain second spot after beating Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2022 points table: Lahore Qalandars retain second spot after beating Quetta Gladiators
PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars dominate Quetta Gladiators, secure eight-wicket win

PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars dominate Quetta Gladiators, secure eight-wicket win
PSL 2022: Rashid Khan's family arrives in Lahore to watch Qalandars' spinner in action

PSL 2022: Rashid Khan's family arrives in Lahore to watch Qalandars' spinner in action
Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: Watch Shaheen Afridi's sensational first over

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: Watch Shaheen Afridi's sensational first over

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: Twitter all praise after Shaheen's side dominates powerplay

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: Twitter all praise after Shaheen's side dominates powerplay
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 7 12
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 6 8
Islamabad United Islamabad United 6 6
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 6 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 7 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 6 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20