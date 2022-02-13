PSL 2022: Karachi Kings on verge of being eliminated from race to play-offs

— PCB

LAHORE: With six defeats in six matches, former champions Karachi Kings are on the verge of being eliminated from the race to play-offs of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

But, it is still not over for them and there’s a slight chance for them to qualify and make it to the top four.

But for that, they’ll have to face tons of ifs and buts and other teams to produce results that can favour their campaign.

Karachi are currently at bottom of the points table with six defeats in six matches while Multan has already confirmed its place in the final four with 12 points from seven games.

Multan Sultans is followed by Lahore Qalandars on the table with 10 points in six games. Islamabad has six points from six games while Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi have played seven games to earn six points each on the table.

Kings' next play is against Islamabad United on Monday evening, which will be followed by a match against Multan Sultans on Wednesday and Lahore Qalandars on Friday before playing its final match against Quetta Gladiators next Sunday.

The first and the foremost thing that the Kings need to do is to win all four matches, and win them by a good margin to not only earn 8 points on the table but also improve its net run-rate (NRR) which is currently 1.420.

But winning all the remainders will also not be enough for Karachi Kings. They’ll want two more teams — Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators — not to pass 8 points on the table. And along with that, the King would also want Zalmi to stay where they’re at the table right now, that is with 6 points.

For that, they’ll want Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars to beat Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans to beat Islamabad United and Multan Sultans to beat Quetta Gladiators.

If all these wishes come true for Kings, then it will tie with Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators on the points table with 8 points each.

So, mathematically, the Kings are still not out and it is still not over. But, only if wishes were horses. For them, Delhi is still far away. And, a lot is to be done.