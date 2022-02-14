PSL 7: Lahore's crowd is exceptional, says Haris Rauf

Lahore Qalandars' Haris Rauf. Photo: PSL

Haris Rauf, a fast bowler for the Pakistan Super League (PSL)'s Lahore Qalandars said that Lahore's crowd is "exceptional" and that the team was already looking forward to playing in Lahore, hoping for the crowd's support, Geo News reported on Monday.



Harris Rauf told Geo News that he was pleased to witness the high number of Lahore fans at the stadium. He said everyone was having a great time with the crowd at the stadium and that Lahore Qalandars were already anticipating the enjoyment and fun they will be having in Lahore.



According to Harris Rauf, the Lahore crowd is exceptional. "They make noise and blow whistles, which we all enjoy."

Speaking about the Qalandars, the bowler said that they're all friends and live like a family and that's the secret to their success. "We support one another."

The players of the Lahore Qalandars, particularly Haris Rauf and Rashid Khan, are trying out new celebration styles. Rauf said that they adopt different celebration styles to cheer the team and crowd at the stadium.

