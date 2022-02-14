PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 14

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is moving forward in full swing and is almost about to complete its second leg.

Two-time PSL champions Islamabad United will take on Karachi Kings today at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore at 7:30pm.

United are placed on the third position of the points table with six points to their name as they have won three games from the six they have played so far.

Meanwhile, Kings at last position of the points table with zero points as they have lost all six games played so far.