KK vs IU: Out-of-form Kings to lock horns with red hot United in PSL clash today

LAHORE: Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings will be aiming to go all-in tonight in their do-or-die Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium.

Kings were beaten in all six matches they played during the ongoing seventh edition of PSL, and another defeat will eliminate them from the race to play-offs. However, a win will keep their hopes alive, with so many if and buts.

Islamabad, on the other hand, have gained six points in six matches and a win will put them in a comfortable position on the points table.

Both the sides will enter this match after being defeated in their last games. Islamabad United were outclassed by Quetta Gladiators while Karachi Kings were beaten by Peshawar Zalmi.

Islamabad will enter the match as favourites as both current forms and statistical history favour them over Kings.

Both the sides have faced each other 17 times with United leading pocketing victories in 11 matches while Kings winning six matches. United were the winner when the two met in the first leg of the tournament at National Stadium Karachi.

While Islamabad have not too much to worry about except for the death overs bowling in Lahore, Kings will be under extreme pressure for this match with all eyes on their captain Babar Azam.

Babar has scored 253 runs at an average of 50.60 in six innings including two fifties but none of his scores could save his side from defeat.

The management of Kings are hoping Babar to lead from the front and take the charge of accelerating the scoreboard instead of relying on batters around him as they continue to struggle.

Two-time PSL champions Islamabad United will take on Karachi Kings today at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore at 7:30pm in the 21st match of the ongoing edition of PSL.



Players to watch: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nabi, Joe Clarke, Sharjeel Khan, Aamer Yamin, Chris Jordan, Lewis Gregory, Umaid Asif, Ian Cockbain, Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Imran, Faisal Akram, Qasim Akram, Talha Ahsan, Tom Lammonby, Usman Shinwari, Sahibzada Farhan, Jordan Thompson and Mohammad Taha Khan.

Islamabad United: Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Colin Munro, Marchant de Lange, Muhammad Akhlaq, Danish Aziz, Zafar Gohar, Mubasir Khan, M. Zeeshan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ather Mehmood, Musa Khan, Zahir Khan, Mohammad Huraira and Liam Dawson.