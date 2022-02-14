Shaheen Shah Afridi's Valentine's Day gift: What is Twitter thinking?

— Twitter

It's February 14 and Pakistan's pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi has received a Valentine's Day gift from a beloved person.

Taking to his Instagram story, Shaheen, who was recently crowned the ICC men's cricketer of the year for 2021, did not specify who sent the gift.

The pace ace will marry veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi's eldest daughter. The news was confirmed by both families — Shaheen and Afridi's — last year.

Although Shaheen did not specify who had gotten him the gift, Twitterati made their own assumptions and some users are in "love" with the pace acer's story.



Here are some reactions:

A Twitter user @usssoo said that it is Shaheen who is enjoying both on field and off the field.

For some, Shaheen's Instagram story has their heart.

Another Twitter user @aymanch77 thinks Shaheen has already brought the PSL trophy home.

Recalling his magical spell last night against Quetta Gladiators, @Its_meHamid took a jibe at Shaheen for thrashing his father-in-law's team Quetta Gladiators.

Some were wondering who sent flowers to Shaheen — his soon to be wife or his best friend Haris Rauf.



