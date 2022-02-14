Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: Head-to-head

Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam (L) and his Islamabad United counterpart Shadab Khan. — PCB/File

Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings will be aiming for their first victory of the ongoing seventh edition of Pakistan Super (PSL) in their second clash against Islamabad United today.

Meanwhile, two-time champions Islamabad United seem to be confident ahead of the clash as they aim to strengthen their position on the points table, where they are currently standing at third position with six points.

After suffering a setback against United in their last fixture, Kings will be aiming to make amends in this match.

So far, 17 matches have been played between the two sides, with Islamabad United pocketing victory in 11 matches and Karachi Kings emerging victorious in six.

Islamabad United will take on Karachi Kings today at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore at 7:30pm in the 21st match of the ongoing edition of PSL.

Possible playing XI:

Islamabad United: Muhammad Akhlaq, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Zeeshan Zameer

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke, Qasim Akram, Ian Cockbain, Mohammad Nabi, Amir Yamin, Chris Jordan, Sahibzada Farhan, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif