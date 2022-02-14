PSL7: Inzamam predicts tournament's semi-finalists

Former national team chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq. Photo: Screengrab Youtube video

Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts which teams will make it to semi-finals in the PSL 7.

It appears that now is not the time for Karachi Kings, says Inzamam.



Multan Sultans lead the table with 12 points.



As the thrilling white-ball action of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has entered into the second leg of matches in Lahore, former national team chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has shared a prediction about which teams will make it to the PSL 7 semi finals.

Speaking on Geo News programme Geo Pakistan, Inzamam-ul-Haq said that the positions of Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars in season seven of the PSL seem to be very strong.

According to the former cricketer, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars, and Multan Sultans all have a fair chance of reaching the semi-finals, but the Karachi Kings' combination does not appear to be very good.



"It appears that now is not their time," he stated.

It's worth noting that the Multan Sultans lead the table with 12 points, followed by the Lahore Qalandars with 10.

Islamabad United (third), Quetta Gladiators (fourth), and Peshawar Zalmi (fifth) are the top three teams with six points each based on their net run rate.

However, Babar Azam- led Karachi Kings still aren't out after six defeats on the trot.