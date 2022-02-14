PSL 2022: Wasim Akram reacts to Shahid Afridi's withdrawal

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Monday Feb 14 2022
By
SDSports desk

PSL 2022: Wasim Akram reacts to Shahid Afridi's withdrawal

By
SDSports desk

Time Monday Feb 14, 2022

Pakistan cricket greats Shahid Afridi (L) and Wasim Akram. — Instagram
Pakistan cricket greats Shahid Afridi (L) and Wasim Akram. — Instagram

Shahid Afridi disappointed cricket enthusiasts by withdrawing from the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition, after leading the team to a remarkable victory in his last match for the Quetta Gladiators against Islamabad United.

The news received mixed reactions from fellow cricketers, fans, and sports analysts. Some of them recalled Afridi’s phenomenal cricket journey and some wished him a speedy recovery.

“The first time I saw @SAfridiOfficial was in the nets in 1996 and he impressed us, apart from his bowling, with his batting,” Pakistan cricket great Wasim Akram wrote on Instagram.

Read more: Shoaib Akhtar responds to Shahid Afridi's withdrawal from PSL

Sharing a picture of the two, the former cricketer recalled that Afridi smashed the then fastest hundred and became a big star.

“[He] had won Pakistan so many matches and is hugely popular,” Akram wrote, wishing Afridi the best in life. 

Quetta Gladiators suffered on Sunday a huge blow when veteran all-rounder Afridi announced to withdraw from the league midway.

In a video message released, the Pakistani sixer king said that his body isn’t allowing him to continue playing.

“An old injury has made it difficult and the pain it is causing has become unbearable that I can’t endure it anymore,” Afridi said.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 7 12
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 6 8
Islamabad United Islamabad United 6 6
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 6 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 7 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 6 0

