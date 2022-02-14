PSL 2022: Whom does Erin Holland miss?

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland sitting in a traditional rickshaw at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on February 13, 2022. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland once again stole the limelight after her pictures sitting on a traditional rikshaw at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore circulated on social media last night.

It has been weeks since the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) started and Holland continues to win hearts as she has fully embraced her inner 'desi girl'.



Fans have been following Erin since she landed in Pakistan and to their delight, the star presenter also keeps her admirers posted about her looks and views regarding the ongoing edition of PSL.

Erin took to her Twitter handle to share that she, along with other presenters, missed “Rambo.”



“We miss you Rambo!” she wrote on Twitter, retweeting Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja — also known as Rambo — tweet where he praised Erin for her remarkable contribution during PSL.

Sharing a video of Erin speaking about the ground conditions while sitting on the rickshaw, covered with traditional colourful designs of floral ornaments, the PCB chairman wrote: “One of your best Erin! Thanks for adding value to PSL. Have a great ride.”



