PSL 2022: Live score Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, ball by ball updates

LAHORE: Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings will be aiming to go all-in tonight in their do-or-die Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium.

Kings were beaten in all six matches they played during the ongoing seventh edition of PSL, and another defeat will eliminate them from the race to play-offs. However, a win will keep their hopes alive, with a lot of if and buts.

Islamabad, on the other hand, have gained six points in six matches and a win will put them in a comfortable position on the points table.

The match will begin at 7:30pm.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nabi, Joe Clarke, Sharjeel Khan, Aamer Yamin, Chris Jordan, Lewis Gregory, Umaid Asif, Ian Cockbain, Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Imran, Faisal Akram, Qasim Akram, Talha Ahsan, Tom Lammonby, Usman Shinwari, Sahibzada Farhan, Jordan Thompson and Mohammad Taha Khan.

Islamabad United: Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Colin Munro, Marchant de Lange, Muhammad Akhlaq, Danish Aziz, Zafar Gohar, Mubasir Khan, M. Zeeshan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ather Mehmood, Musa Khan, Zahir Khan, Mohammad Huraira and Liam Dawson.