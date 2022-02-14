PSL 2022: Here’s the story behind Fakhar Zaman's 'flying kiss celebration'

Lahore Qaladars batter Fakhar Zaman sends a flying kiss after he scored half-century against Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022. — Twitter/File

With Pakistan Super League (PSL) moving in full swing cricket fans are enjoying the action-packed entertainment. While fans are celebrating the victories of their favourite teams, cricketers are also rejoicing their performance during the matches.



Last night, during Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars clash at Gaddafi Stadium, star batter Fakhar Zaman grabbed the attention of all his fans after he sent a flying kiss after completing his half-century.

Fans were quick to notice Fakhar’s actions and kept speculating the story behind the “flying kiss celebration”. However, the star batter revealed that the celebration was as per the instructions of his son, Zain.

In a video shared by the Lahore Qalandars official Twitter handle, Fakhar said: "The flying kiss was for my son Zain. He sent me a voice note along with a video of a cartoon where a character sends a flying kiss. He had asked me to do this for him when I score a half-century.”

"I sent the voice note to Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan, and Haris Rauf and did the celebration for my son. Zain was watching in the stands when I did the celebration and was covering his face," Fakhar said.

Speaking about Qalandars performance during the ongoing season, Fakhar urged fans to keep on supporting the team.

"Keep supporting Lahore Qalandars," he said, adding that Qalandars fans are happy with the performance.

“We will try our best to make our fans happy. Ups and downs are part of the game, so always support us."

Fakhar Zaman has been exceptional in the ongoing seventh edition of the PSL, scoring five half-centuries and a ton. The left-handed batter is currently the top scorer of the PSL.