Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: Imad Wasim's new celebration style receives mixed reactions

Imad Wasim — Twitter

Karachi Kings all-rounder and former skipper Imad Wasim has bowled an exceptional spell in the Kings fate-decider against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz fell prey to Imad Wasim after hitting him for two massive sixes in the first over of the game. Imad, later, bowled out Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan in the 11th over of the game.

Apart from the exceptional delivery that bowled out Shadab, the fans also witnessed a unique celebration by Imad Wasim after taking the right-handed batter's crucial wicket.

Imad's celebration caught the eye of the fans on Twitter, where he drinks from his palm.

Imad took two wickets and gave away 30 runs in four overs bowled against Islamabad United.

Fans on Twitter reacted to Imad Wasim's celebration, and the micro-blogging site has been flooded with tweets on Imad's celebration.

Here's how people reacted:







