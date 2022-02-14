PSL 2022: Player update announced for Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United

The logos of Islamabad United (left) Quetta Gladiators. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced a player update for two franchises — Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators.

Islamabad United:

England's Will Jacks will be replacing Rahmanullah Gurbaz, once the Afghan cricketer leaves for his international commitments, a statement from the PCB said.

"Jacks' arrival is to be confirmed in due course," PCB said.

Quetta Gladiators:

Left-arm pacer Mohammad Irfan will replace Mohammad Hasnain for the remainder of the tournament due to the latter being banned from bowling, the statement said.

Will Smeed will slip into the Silver Category as Ben Duckett’s replacement. Duckett is now unavailable due to personal reasons, the statement from the PCB said.

Meanwhile, Luke Wood is out of the tournament due to an injury and would be travelling back soon, it added.