Erin Holland looks stunning in new picture as she poses next to rickshaw

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland. — Twitter

Ever since the start of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland has been turning heads with her gorgeous looks.

Following her picture-posting routine, Holland took to Instagram on Monday and posted a new picture in which she could be seen rocking a two-piece summer outfit while posing next to a rickshaw at the Gaddafi Stadium.

"Pimp my Rikshaw with truck art all day every day," she captioned the picture followed by heart emojis, making a reference to MTV's popular show "Pimp My Ride," which was all about refurbishing and painting old cars.



Erin's outfit comprised a terracotta-coloured collared shirt which she teamed with a pencil skirt boasting a side slit.

In terms of accessories, she wore hoop earrings and opted for a pair of sunglasses and a wristwatch. She let her loose curls down and completed the look with pink lipstick.

As usual, people started adoring her look as soon as she posted the snap.

"My favourite," wrote one of the users along with heart-eye emoji.

"I saw you last night at the stadium this same dress you looked very pretty," wrote another user.

"Fabulous," a third admirer commented.