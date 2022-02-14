PSL 7: Karachi Kings make history after losing seven consecutive matches

— PCB

LAHORE: Karachi Kings made Pakistan Super League (PSL) history after they lost their seventh consecutive match and became the only team in the seven editions of the tournament to achieve the feat.

Karachi remain without points after seven matches in the ongoing tournament, as their latest defeat came at the hands of Islamabad United at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.



Before this, the unwanted record of most consecutive defeat in a single edition of PSL was with Lahore Qalandars. Qalandars were beaten in six consecutive games in the 2018 season of PSL.

