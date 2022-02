Watch: Waqas Maqsood's last over that eliminated Karachi Kings from PSL 7 playoffs

— PCB

LAHORE: Karachi Kings were eliminated from the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) after their seventh consecutive loss, and the latest defeat came at the hands of Islamabad United.

The United were smelling defeat when Kings needed only eight runs from the last over, but Waqas Maqsood did not let his team down and lived up to the moment.

He succumbed only six runs and took three wickets — Imad Wasim, Jordan Thompson, and Chris Jordan — as he shattered the Babar Azam-led side's hopes of remaining in the title race.

WATCH:

Ball-by-ball:

19.1 — Waqas Maqsood to Imad Wasim, no run

19.2 — Waqas Maqsood to Imad Wasim, FOUR!

19.3 — Waqas Maqsood to Imad Wasim, OUT!

19.4 — Waqas Maqsood to Qasim Akram, wide!

19.4 — Waqas Maqsood to Qasim Akram, 1 run

19.5 — Waqas Maqsood to Jordan Thompson, OUT!

19.6 — Waqas Maqsood to Chris Jordan, RUN OUT!