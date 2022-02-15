PSL 2022: Twitter hails Kings' Qasim Akram over brilliant knock despite losing match

Photo —Twitter

Karachi Kings were eliminated from title race of PSL 2022.

Karachi Kings made PSL history after they lost their seventh consecutive match.

Qasim Akram's fantastic performance won the hearts of fans as he took United bowlers to the cleaners.

In a nail-biting match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition, Islamabad United knocked down on Monday Karachi Kings as the Babar Azam-led side were eliminated from the title race of the edition with their seventh consecutive defeat.



In a thrilling and exciting match, the Islamabad United defeated the Kings by 1 run but Karachi Kings young batter Qasim Akram's fantastic performance won the hearts of fans as he took United's bowlers to the cleaner with his aggressive 51 off just 26 balls and remained not out.

All-rounder Qasim Akram, who is just 19 years old, batted at number five and kept alive the hopes of KK fans till the last ball after the half of the King's team went back to the pavilion at just a total of 80 runs.

After the match, Twitter was all praises for young Qasim Akram's performance, despite the Kings losing the match against Islamabad United.

Here are some tweets that show fans appreciated his efforts.

A twitter user wrote he did not deserve to be on the losing side.



Another user remembered Qasim's performance during the under-19 cricket world cup.

One user declared him the hero of the day.



